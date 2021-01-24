ThoreCoin (THR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,520.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $6,330.70 or 0.19492273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $548.78 million and approximately $26,520.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00129813 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00076492 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070293 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,498.18 or 1.00062224 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

