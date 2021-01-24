ThreeFold Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $13,182.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00127153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00271985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038123 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

