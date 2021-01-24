Thugs Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $264.00 (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $915,442.74 and approximately $264.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00126779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00272881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

