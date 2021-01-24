Thugs Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $410.00 (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $870,727.15 and approximately $410.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00055137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00128556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00281968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00071439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.