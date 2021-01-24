Thunder Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.52 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $28.36 million and $4.52 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.00389209 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 375.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

