thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKAMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 15,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

