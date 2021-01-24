Tiaa Fsb Acquires 805 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,435,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

NYSE:CAT opened at $191.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

