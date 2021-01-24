Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of CARR opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

