Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.