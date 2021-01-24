Tiaa Fsb Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,658 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after buying an additional 342,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,748,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

