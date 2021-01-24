Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 36,317 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $80.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

