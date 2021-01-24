Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 71,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.