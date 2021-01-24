Tiaa Fsb Grows Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,103,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Baxter International stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

