Tiaa Fsb Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

