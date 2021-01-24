Tiaa Fsb Has $2.90 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.14 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

