Tiaa Fsb Has $30.02 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.