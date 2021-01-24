Tiaa Fsb Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $72.29 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,614.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.