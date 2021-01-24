Tiaa Fsb Has $6.72 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 316.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,947 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $65.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

