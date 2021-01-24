Tiaa Fsb Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $293.83 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $295.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.98 and a 200-day moving average of $246.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

