Tiaa Fsb Has $7.72 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.22.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $172.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average is $148.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

