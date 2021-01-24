Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 269.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,032 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.97% of Iteris worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 97.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 21.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $279.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

