Tiaa Fsb Invests $2.37 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.