Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.54. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.