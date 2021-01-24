Tiaa Fsb Purchases 2,907 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

