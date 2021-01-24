Tiaa Fsb Purchases 9,993 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in eBay by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in eBay by 404.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 109.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 221,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.