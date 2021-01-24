Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,649 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of -325.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.