Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

