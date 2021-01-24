Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $266.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.13. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

