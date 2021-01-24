Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 10,040 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $516.81 and its 200 day moving average is $503.83. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.