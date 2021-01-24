Tiaa Fsb Sells 40,815 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,815 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

