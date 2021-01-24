Tiaa Fsb Sells 59,467 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,467 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

