Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,892 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FMR LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.