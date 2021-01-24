Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,051 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Copart by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,911,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,747,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

