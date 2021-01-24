Tiaa Fsb Sells 9,246 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $72,337,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,394,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $4,723,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $4,374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.45 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $134.11.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

