Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,456 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 361,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

