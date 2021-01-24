Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LMT opened at $339.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
