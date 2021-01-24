Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $339.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

