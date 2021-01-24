Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $158.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

