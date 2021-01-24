Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,587 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $80,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after buying an additional 901,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $86,673,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

