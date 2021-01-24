Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.0723 on Top Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $687,467.78 and $4.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00056325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00284377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070738 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,282.50 or 1.00371858 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.