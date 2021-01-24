Tierion Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $55,054.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

