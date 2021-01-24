TigerCash Market Capitalization Reaches $358,616.24 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $358,616.24 and $2.57 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00487035 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

