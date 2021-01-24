Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Cap of $880,717.04

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $880,717.04 and $75.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007668 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

