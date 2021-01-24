TitanSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $36.66 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $36.66 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.