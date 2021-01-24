Tixl Hits Market Cap of $4.88 Billion (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Tixl token can currently be purchased for $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on major exchanges. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tixl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00130059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00076476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00280211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069623 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,512.43 or 0.99547609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037998 BTC.

Tixl Token Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

Tixl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.