Tokenbox (TBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $315,955.24

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $315,955.24 and approximately $2,768.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.55 or 0.00787423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.58 or 0.04500096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

TBX is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.