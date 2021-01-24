TokenPay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $323,873.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $323,873.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,746.67 or 0.99833801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,908,265 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.