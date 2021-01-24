TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0558 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.22 million and $341,099.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.37 or 0.99818644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,906,171 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

