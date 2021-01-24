Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 36,312,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,496,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

