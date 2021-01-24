Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TXG traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,184. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.10.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.63 million. Analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

