Tornado Trading Up 35.5% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $541,953.30 and approximately $1.43 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $90.33 or 0.00283198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00129122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00283617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,461.40 or 1.01776287 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

